Volunteers and spectators gathered for a memorial service during the 17th annual commemoration of the end of the 2nd Seminole War in the St. Augustine National Cemetery, Aug. 17, 2024. The annually held event pays tribute to those that fought during the nearly 50 year conflict that played a pivotal role in the foundation of the state of Florida and subsequently its National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 12:06 Photo ID: 8598370 VIRIN: 240817-A-RH401-8329 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 37.28 MB Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.