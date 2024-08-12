Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks [Image 13 of 13]

    17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Volunteers and spectators gathered for a memorial service during the 17th annual commemoration of the end of the 2nd Seminole War in the St. Augustine National Cemetery, Aug. 17, 2024. The annually held event pays tribute to those that fought during the nearly 50 year conflict that played a pivotal role in the foundation of the state of Florida and subsequently its National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8598370
    VIRIN: 240817-A-RH401-8329
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 37.28 MB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

