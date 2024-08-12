Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks [Image 4 of 13]

    17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Participants prepare a ceremonial wreath during the 17th annual commemoration of the end of the 2nd Seminole War in the St. Augustine National Cemetery, Aug. 17, 2024. Volunteers and spectators gathered for the event as it paid tribute to those that participated in the war. This mass grave was among the firsts in the nation to be recognized as the St. Augustine Cemetery is the oldest National Cemetery in the United States. The Florida National Guard hosts the event annually in order to preserve the history of both the state and the evolution of the guard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
