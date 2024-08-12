17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks

Participants prepare a ceremonial wreath during the 17th annual commemoration of the end of the 2nd Seminole War in the St. Augustine National Cemetery, Aug. 17, 2024. Volunteers and spectators gathered for the event as it paid tribute to those that participated in the war. This mass grave was among the firsts in the nation to be recognized as the St. Augustine Cemetery is the oldest National Cemetery in the United States. The Florida National Guard hosts the event annually in order to preserve the history of both the state and the evolution of the guard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

