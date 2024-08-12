17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks

Students from the St. Augustine High School Junior ROTC color guard participate in a parade during the 17th annual commemoration of the end of the 2nd Seminole War, Aug. 17, 2024. Participants marched from the St. Francis Barracks to the St. Augustine National Cemetery for a memorial service honoring those that fought during the Florida Seminole Wars. This conflict was a pivotal event for the states foundation that lasted nearly 50 years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

