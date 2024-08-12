17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks

Participants tour the St. Francis Barracks history museum during the 17th annual commemoration of the end of the 2nd Seminole War, Aug. 17, 2024. The annually held event included a march from the St. Francis Barracks to the St. Augustine National Cemetery where a ceremony was held remembering those that fought during the Seminole Wars. The Seminole Wars grave site was created in 1842 in order to provide the public access to the remains recovered from battlegrounds that would have been inaccessible to them otherwise. The Florida National Guard maintains this tradition in order to preserve the history of the nearly 50 year conflict that played a pivotal role to the states foundation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US