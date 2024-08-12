Participants march from the St. Francis Barracks to the St. Augustine National Cemetery during the 17th annual commemoration of the end of the 2nd Seminole War, Aug. 17, 2024. Spectators gathered to view the service that was dedicated to those that fought in the nearly 50 year conflict. The Florida National Guard hosts the event annually in order to preserve the history of both the state and the evolution of the guard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 12:06 Photo ID: 8598364 VIRIN: 240817-A-RH401-2534 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.39 MB Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.