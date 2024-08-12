17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks

Volunteers participate in a memorial service during the 17th annual commemoration of the end of the 2nd Seminole War, Aug. 17, 2024. The ceremony is dedicated to the service members and Native Americans that fought during the historical Florida Seminole Wars in the early eighteen hundreds. The Florida National Guard maintains this tradition in order to preserve the foundational history of both the state and the Guards' evolution throughout the years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

Date Taken: 08.17.2024
Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US