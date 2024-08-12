Roy Thornton, a member of the Masonic Fraternity participates in a memorial service during the 17th annual commemoration of the end of the 2nd Seminole War in the St. Augustine National Cemetery, Aug. 17, 2024. The grave site for those that fought in the Seminole Wars is considered one of the oldest recognized mass graves in the Nation. The St. Augustine National Cemetery is the oldest National Cemetery in the United States. The grave was created in 1842 in order to grant the public access to the remains recovered from battlefields that would have been otherwise inaccessible. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 12:06 Photo ID: 8598355 VIRIN: 240819-A-RH401-5588 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.78 MB Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.