Participants march from the St. Francis Barracks to the St. Augustine National Cemetery during the 17th annual commemoration of the end of the 2nd Seminole War, Aug. 17, 2024. The march concluded in the cemetery where a ceremony was held for those that fought in the Florida Seminole Wars. The Seminole Wars lasted for nearly 50 years and marked a pivotal point in the foundation of the State and the National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 12:06 Photo ID: 8598365 VIRIN: 240817-A-RH401-7511 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.07 MB Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.