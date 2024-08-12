Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks [Image 3 of 13]

    17th annual Seminole Wars service held at St. Francis Barracks

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Alison Simpson, command historian of the Florida National Guard, gives remarks during the 17th annual commemoration of the end of the 2nd Seminole War, Aug. 17, 2024. The ceremony is dedicated to the service members and Native Americans that fought during the historical Florida Seminole Wars in the early eighteen hundreds. The Florida National Guard maintains this tradition in order to preserve the foundational history of both the state and the Guards' evolution throughout the years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8598356
    VIRIN: 240817-A-RH401-4476
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 22.65 MB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    FLNG
    St. Francis Barracks
    FLARN

