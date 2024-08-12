OHNG MP Company participates in Exercise Northern Strike

Military police officers assigned to 323rd Military Police Company and special operators with 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct fast rope insertion and extraction system training out of a CH-53K King Stallion helicopter during Exercise Northern Strike at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., Aug. 5, 2024. Every military police officer who took part in FRIES was air assault qualified. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US