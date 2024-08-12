OHNG MP Company participates in Exercise Northern Strike

Soldiers assigned to 323rd Military Police Company prepare to board a CH-53K King Stallion helicopter during Exercise Northern Strike at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., Aug. 5, 2024. The 323rd spent their annual training in various locations in Michigan practicing various mission essential tasks and training objectives with special operators from 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

