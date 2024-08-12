OHNG MP Company participates in Exercise Northern Strike

A special operator assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), and Soldiers with the 323rd Military Police Company practice vehicle recovery techniques during Exercise Northern Strike at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., Aug. 4, 2024. 2-19 Special Forces operators conducted multiple training sessions with the Soldiers during a round robin training session to prepare the Soldiers for scenarios they could face during Exercise Northern Strike. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 08.04.2024
Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US