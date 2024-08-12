OHNG MP Company participates in Exercise Northern Strike

A special operator assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), teaches ambush and raid techniques to Soldiers with the 323rd Military Police Company during Exercise Northern Strike at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., Aug. 4, 2024. The Soldiers practiced various small unit tactics, techniques, and procedures to prepare for various situations they may face during Exercise Northern Strike. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

