    OHNG MP Company participates in Exercise Northern Strike [Image 17 of 28]

    OHNG MP Company participates in Exercise Northern Strike

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 323rd Military Police Company search a special operator assigned to 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), who role-played as a dead opposing force during Exercise Northern Strike at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., Aug. 7, 2024. The two units, both assigned to 73rd Troop Command, spent their annual training in multiple locations across Michigan practicing various mission essential tasks and achieving training objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 23:05
    Photo ID: 8595817
    VIRIN: 240807-Z-SM034-4719
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OHNG MP Company participates in Exercise Northern Strike [Image 28 of 28], by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio Army National Guard
    special forces
    Army National Guard
    Military Police

    OPTIONS

