OHNG MP Company participates in Exercise Northern Strike

Military police officers assigned to 323rd Military Police Company and special operators with 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct fast rope insertion and extraction system training out of a CH-53K King Stallion helicopter during Exercise Northern Strike at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., Aug. 5, 2024. Fast-roping is a technique for descending a thick rope, allowing troops to deploy from a helicopter in places where the aircraft cannot touch down. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
08.05.2024
08.16.2024
|8595827
|240805-Z-SM034-6324
|1920x1080
|1.02 MB
ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|1
|0
