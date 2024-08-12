OHNG MP Company participates in Exercise Northern Strike

Soldiers assigned to 323rd Military Police Company and special operators with 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepare to board a CH-53K King Stallion helicopter during Exercise Northern Strike at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., Aug. 5, 2024. The two units, both assigned to 73rd Troop Command, spent their annual training in multiple locations across Michigan practicing various mission essential tasks and achieving training objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

