Soldiers assigned to 323rd Military Police Company assault an objective during Exercise Northern Strike at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., Aug. 7, 2024. Northern Strike sees Air and Army National Guard Units partner with and work alongside forces from allied nations to increase readiness and promote interoperability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 23:04 Photo ID: 8595819 VIRIN: 240807-Z-SM034-4990 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 933.5 KB Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OHNG MP Company participates in Exercise Northern Strike [Image 28 of 28], by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.