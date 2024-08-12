OHNG MP Company participates in Exercise Northern Strike

Spc. Aden Hofmeister, military police officer, 323rd Military Police Company, sprints after fast rope insertion and extraction system training out of a CH-53K King Stallion helicopter during Exercise Northern Strike at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., Aug. 5, 2024. Fast-roping is a technique for descending a thick rope, allowing troops to deploy from a helicopter in places where the aircraft cannot touch down. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

