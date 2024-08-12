U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team members speak to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) F-16 50th anniversary event attendees at WPAFB, Ohio, June 25, 2024. 2024 signifies the 50th anniversary of the F-16 airframe, and the team plans to perform at around 25 shows this year, both nationally and internationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 09:24
|Photo ID:
|8589039
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-AM378-1067
|Resolution:
|3946x2628
|Size:
|810.26 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.