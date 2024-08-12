U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) environmental and electrical specialist, left, and Senior Airman Elias Sanchez, F-16 VDT dedicated crew chief, right, watch a show launch during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) F-16 50th anniversary event attendees at WPAFB, Ohio, June 25, 2024. The team travels across the U.S. and internationally to perform at air shows, enhancing community relations and positively influencing U.S. Air Force recruiting and retention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8589049 VIRIN: 240625-F-AM378-1236 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.19 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.