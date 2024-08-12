The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event

U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) F-16 50th anniversary event attendees at WPAFB, Ohio, June 25, 2024. The demonstration totals around 18 minutes and showcases several tactical aerial maneuvers and the air power the aircraft is still capable of 50 years after its inception. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

