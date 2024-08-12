U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Denny, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team avionics specialist, performs a show launch during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) F-16 50th anniversary event attendees at WPAFB, Ohio, June 25, 2024. The team travels across the U.S. and internationally to perform at air shows, enhancing community relations and positively influencing Air Force recruiting and retention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8589044 VIRIN: 240625-F-AM378-1171 Resolution: 3949x2630 Size: 1.35 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.