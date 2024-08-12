Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event [Image 12 of 12]

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) F-16 50th anniversary event attendees at WPAFB, Ohio, June 25, 2024. The event was open to all base personnel and families and included a ceremony to celebrate the F-16 Fighting Falcon and it’s achievements,; a flight simulator; science, technology, engineering and mathematics booths; and the F-16 VDT performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 09:24
    Photo ID: 8589050
    VIRIN: 240625-F-AM378-1822
    Resolution: 2009x3016
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    air combat command
    wpafb
    demo team
    viper demo team
    f-16 viper demonstration team

