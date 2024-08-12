The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event

U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) F-16 50th anniversary event attendees at WPAFB, Ohio, June 25, 2024. The event was open to all base personnel and families and included a ceremony to celebrate the F-16 Fighting Falcon and it’s achievements,; a flight simulator; science, technology, engineering and mathematics booths; and the F-16 VDT performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

