The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event

From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Fred “GOAT” Metzger, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) support pilot, Tech. Sgt. Joshua Butcher, F-16 VDT non-commissioned officer in charge, and Master Sgt. Maxwell Samets-Thomas, F-16 VDT superintendent, watch the show launch during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) F-16 50th anniversary event attendees at WPAFB, Ohio, June 25, 2024. The Viper demonstration team consists of eight maintainers, a public affairs specialist and a pilot, who travel across the United States and overseas to exhibit the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and to inspire and recruit a new generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US