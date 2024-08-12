The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event

U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team members perform a show launch during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) F-16 50th anniversary event attendees at WPAFB, Ohio, June 25, 2024. The show launch demonstrates to the spectators the precision and professionalism of the maintainers on the Viper Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

