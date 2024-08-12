The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event

U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, takes off during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) F-16 50th anniversary event attendees at WPAFB, Ohio, June 25, 2024. The demonstration profile can include up to 18 maneuvers, with the pilot experiencing up to nine times the force of gravity, or nine Gs, and traveling just under the speed of sound at 700 miles per hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

