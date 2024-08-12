Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event [Image 2 of 12]

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, takes off during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) F-16 50th anniversary event attendees at WPAFB, Ohio, June 25, 2024. The demonstration profile can include up to 18 maneuvers, with the pilot experiencing up to nine times the force of gravity, or nine Gs, and traveling just under the speed of sound at 700 miles per hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base F-16 50th anniversary event [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

