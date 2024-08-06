Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office (front center), joins hands with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, M.D. (second from right), First Lady Jaime Green (right), and Cultural Practitioner Ekela Kaniaupio Crozier (front left) during a ground blessing ceremony on Aug. 9. The ceremony marked the start of a sewer line project at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site in Lahaina, which will feature 169 FEMA-procured modular housing units.

This work, Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina [Image 7 of 7], by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.