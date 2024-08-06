Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen (third from right), FEMA Region 9 Administrator Robert Fenton, and Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office, attend a ground blessing ceremony on Aug. 9 for a sewer line project at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site in Lahaina. The event highlighted the collaborative efforts between local, state, and federal agencies in Maui’s recovery from the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires. The site will soon host 169 FEMA-procured modular housing units.
