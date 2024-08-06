Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office (front left), speaks with Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and FEMA Region 9 Administrator Robert Fenton following a ground blessing ceremony on Aug. 9 in Lahaina. The event marked the beginning of a sewer line installation at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site, a crucial step in the recovery process, benefiting the community with a more sanitary and environmentally friendly public sewer system.
Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina
