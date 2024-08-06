Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina

Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office (front left), speaks with Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and FEMA Region 9 Administrator Robert Fenton following a ground blessing ceremony on Aug. 9 in Lahaina. The event marked the beginning of a sewer line installation at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site, a crucial step in the recovery process, benefiting the community with a more sanitary and environmentally friendly public sewer system.

