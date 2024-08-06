Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office, speaks about the importance of the sewer line installation at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site during a ground blessing ceremony at Wahikuli Park on Aug. 9. The project is a key milestone in the recovery process, improving infrastructure and benefiting the Lahaina and Wahikuli neighborhoods by enabling a transition to a public sewer system.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 15:25
|Photo ID:
|8582851
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-CM245-1194
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina
