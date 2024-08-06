Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina [Image 1 of 7]

    Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina

    LAHAINA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office, speaks about the importance of the sewer line installation at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site during a ground blessing ceremony at Wahikuli Park on Aug. 9. The project is a key milestone in the recovery process, improving infrastructure and benefiting the Lahaina and Wahikuli neighborhoods by enabling a transition to a public sewer system.

