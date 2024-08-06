Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office, speaks about the importance of the sewer line installation at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site during a ground blessing ceremony at Wahikuli Park on Aug. 9. The project is a key milestone in the recovery process, improving infrastructure and benefiting the Lahaina and Wahikuli neighborhoods by enabling a transition to a public sewer system.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 15:25 Photo ID: 8582851 VIRIN: 240809-A-CM245-1194 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.58 MB Location: LAHAINA, HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina [Image 7 of 7], by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.