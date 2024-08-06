Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (front left) and First Lady Jaime Green (right) speak with Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office, following a ground blessing ceremony on Aug. 9. The ceremony marked the start of a sewer line project at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site in Lahaina, a significant infrastructure improvement for the community.
