Local cultural leader Kumu Pueo Pat performs an opening chant during a ground blessing ceremony at Wahikuli Park on Aug. 9. The ceremony marked preparations for the installation of a critical sewer line at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site in Lahaina. This project represents a significant milestone in the recovery process, transitioning the community from cesspools to a more sanitary, environmentally conscious public sewer system.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 15:22
|Photo ID:
|8582859
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-CM245-1200
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina [Image 7 of 7], by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina
