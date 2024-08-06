Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina

Local cultural leader Kumu Pueo Pat performs an opening chant during a ground blessing ceremony at Wahikuli Park on Aug. 9. The ceremony marked preparations for the installation of a critical sewer line at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site in Lahaina. This project represents a significant milestone in the recovery process, transitioning the community from cesspools to a more sanitary, environmentally conscious public sewer system.

