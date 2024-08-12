Mission Maui: How USACE Engineered Lahaina's Remarkable Debris Cleanup

Photo By Erin Jimenez | A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor removes debris from a residence in Lahaina,...... read more read more Photo By Erin Jimenez | A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor removes debris from a residence in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 1. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (Photo by Erin Jimenez) see less | View Image Page

The August 8, 2023 wildfires didn’t just raze Lahaina’s homes and landscapes; they left an indelible scar on the hearts of its people. Fire ash and debris posed an immediate and grave threat, endangering lives, the environment, and the cultural fabric of this historic place. In this solemn hour, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stepped in with a mission that extended beyond debris removal—it was about safeguarding a community’s future and honoring the spirit of a resilient people.



A Mission of Trust and Heritage

This mission required more than technical expertise; it demanded a deep-seated respect for Maui’s rich cultural heritage—a land where history is woven into the very fabric of daily life, and traditions are the heartbeat of the community. Before any work could begin, the Corps had to build trust in a community that had already lost so much.



A Race Against Time

Time was a relentless adversary. With each passing day, the toxic remnants of the fire threatened to seep deeper into the land, air, and water, poised to escalate the disaster into a long-lasting environmental catastrophe. The wildfires unleashed toxins that had lain dormant in old paint and treated wood, now dispersed by the intense heat. Melted plastics and synthetic materials released hazardous chemicals like benzene, a known carcinogen, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. This wasn’t just about cleaning up debris—it was a battle to protect lives and preserve the island’s future.



Urgent Findings: Hawaiʻi Department of Health Testing Results

On December 10, 2023, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health confirmed the severity of these dangers, releasing data that revealed elevated levels of toxic substances in wildfire ash from Lahaina. The testing identified significant concentrations of heavy metals like arsenic, lead, and antimony, underscoring the critical need for cautious handling and thorough cleanup to protect public health.



Accelerating Recovery: A Remarkable Feat

When USACE began residential debris removal in January 2024, initial projections were cautious—most timelines anticipated a minimum of 12 months. But under the decisive leadership of the second Recovery Field Office Commander, Col. Eric R. Swenson, USACE defied expectations. “When I got here, we had completed just over 100 properties—we had cleared the primary debris, the visible signs of the fire, from just over 100 properties,” said Swenson. “And today (Aug. 13, 2024), I'm proud to say that we have cleared primary debris from 1,381 properties. In just about six months, we completed almost 100% of residential debris removal here in Lahaina town.”

By the first week of August, 99% of residential debris and 51% of commercial debris had been cleared, setting a new standard for efficiency and commitment. “In September (2023), we had predicted two to three years before we could issue even the first building permit,” said County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. “We are starting to see homes going up. We have 50 permits issued, 111 in the queue, and 16 houses are actively being built. Residential debris removal is almost complete, and we are making great headway with commercial property clearances. This momentum continues to give our community hope.” This remarkable pace put the mission on track to be completed four months ahead of schedule—a testament to the Corps’ unparalleled operational excellence.

During an August 9 press conference marking the beginning of the second year since the wildfires, Hawaii Governor Josh Green, M.D., retold the commitment he made to President Biden: with federal support, Hawaii would strive to complete the cleanup within a year, allowing the second year to focus on rebuilding. Gov. Green praised USACE's efforts, stating, “Incredible work was done by the Army Corps, so mahalo to them. It’s amazing.”



Engineering Excellence with Heart

USACE’s success went beyond the work of debris removal; it was about earning the trust and hearts of a community still anguishing from loss. The Corps understood that engineering solutions alone wouldn’t suffice; building and maintaining trust within the local community was essential.

From the outset, USACE and federal agencies faced deeply rooted skepticism and distrust of the government. Many residents were hesitant to sign Right of Entry (ROE) agreements required for debris removal, fearing they might lose their property rights. This skepticism created a significant hurdle in executing the cleanup on private property.

As the first USACE Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Field Office Commander, Col. Jesse Curry, noted, “Hiring or contracting cultural observers, cultural monitors, and cultural advisors to help us conduct our work the right way ahead of starting the mission is not something that’s typically done as part of disaster recovery missions…but we did so to build, and maintain, the trust of the communities here.”

Federal agencies quickly learned that regular engagement with the local community at weekly meetings was vital for building trust, particularly with the kupuna (elders). In Hawaiian culture, kupuna are highly respected, and their support is crucial for gaining broader community agreement.

By not only speaking about respect for local customs but also embedding these traditions into daily operations—such as beginning and ending each day with a pule (blessing or prayer)—USACE demonstrated a genuine commitment to the community’s values. “Hawaiians don’t always have a voice in what happens on their lands or to their people,” said Mehanaokala Hind, one of the Corps’ cultural advisors. “This time, they were given a voice to say what was important to them.”

This transparent and culturally sensitive approach reassured the people of Lahaina that their land and heritage were being treated with the care and reverence they deserved. This deliberate integration of local customs, coupled with ongoing community engagement, fostered a collaborative and trusting relationship throughout the recovery process.



Local Workforce, Local Heart

From the outset, USACE made it a priority to employ local workers, turning recovery efforts into a source of economic resilience for a community devastated by the wildfires. A significant portion of the contracted workforce comprised Maui residents, many of whom were personally affected by the wildfires. Some crew members cleared debris from their own homes or those of friends. Their deep knowledge of the land, culture, and customs was instrumental in ensuring that operations were conducted with the utmost respect and care.



Strategic Location: The State-of-the-Art Temporary Debris Storage Facility

The proximity of the Temporary Debris Storage (TDS), just 7.5 miles from Lahaina, was a linchpin in the swift cleanup operation. With constrained resources on the island, every minute saved in transport translated into faster, more efficient debris removal. The shorter distance allowed for more frequent hauls, accelerating the overall debris removal process and reducing the exposure time of toxic materials in the environment.

The TDS itself was engineered with rigorous standards to ensure that hazardous substances were securely contained. “Securely containing and safely disposing of fire ash and debris was no small feat; our engineering solution, a one-of-a-kind design, provided an ensured safeguard for the environment,” stated USACE Operating Engineer Bill Earnest.

The TDS was constructed on the site of a former cinder mine. Here, the Corps designed and engineered a facility with a prepared sublayer of compacted fill material, followed by a layer of geotextile fiber, which allows water to pass but blocks other fine particles and soils. Atop the geotextile fiber is a welded 80-mil High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) liner; a durable, non-biodegradable, chemically resistant, and waterproof protection element, like those used in solid waste landfills. This liner prevents leakage and contamination from the facility. The HDPE layer is buffered on top by an additional layer of geotextile fiber. And the topmost layer, the operations layer, contains two feet of crushed gravel to ensure the fiber below it will not be punctured by debris.

This state-of-the-art facility features additional measures, such as a comprehensive leachate collection system, to capture and recycle contaminants that may form from water coming into contact with ash and debris. In addition, the facility is also equipped with groundwater monitoring wells to assess the surrounding environment, contributing to the safe and secure operation of the TDS.



A Legacy of Trust and Respect

The success of USACE’s mission in Lahaina is not just measured in the tons of debris removed but in the trust and respect earned from the local community. “Our commitment to this mission was not just about clearing debris; it was about honoring the land and the people of Lahaina,” said Swenson. “By working hand in hand with the community, we ensured that our actions aligned with their values and priorities.”



Conclusion

USACE’s expedited debris removal in Lahaina is more than a story of efficiency—it’s a story of how engineering prowess, combined with deep cultural sensitivity and community engagement, can turn the tide in the most challenging crises. By addressing the immediate dangers of toxic debris and deploying advanced engineering solutions, USACE didn’t just clear the way for rebuilding; they safeguarded a community’s future.

As the recovery continues and the last remnants of debris are safely contained, one thing is clear: USACE’s blend of engineering excellence and unwavering dedication is what makes them America’s go-to team when the stakes are highest. In times of crisis, when the path forward is uncertain, the Corps leads the way.

USACE: America’s Engineer.