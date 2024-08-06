Photo By Orville Collins | Local cultural leader Kumu Pueo Pat performs an opening chant during a ground blessing...... read more read more Photo By Orville Collins | Local cultural leader Kumu Pueo Pat performs an opening chant during a ground blessing ceremony at Wahikuli Park on Aug. 9. The ceremony marked preparations for the installation of a critical sewer line at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site in Lahaina. This project represents a significant milestone in the recovery process, transitioning the community from cesspools to a more sanitary, environmentally conscious public sewer system. see less | View Image Page

Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina

Lahaina, Hawaii – Today, Governor Josh Green, M.D., Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Eric Swenson convened at Wahikuli Park for a ground blessing ceremony, marking the start of a critical sewer line installation at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site in Lahaina. This project part of the utility preparation for Kilohana, which will provide longer-term housing for survivors of the August 2023 Maui wildfires.



The ceremony underscored the collaborative efforts of local, state, and federal agencies in ongoing recovery initiatives. USACE has been instrumental in designing and preparing the Kilohana site, which will soon feature 169 FEMA-procured modular housing units, ranging from one to three bedrooms. This infrastructure will ensure that wildfire survivors have secure, temporary housing as they work to rebuild their permanent homes nearby.



Governor Josh Green highlighted the project’s importance:

"Today's blessing goes beyond ceremony; it symbolizes our commitment to rebuilding Lahaina with resilient infrastructure. This sewer line is a vital step in restoring essential services and ensuring our communities are stronger and better prepared for the future. We are dedicated to creating a safe and healthy environment for the people of Maui."



Mayor Richard Bissen remarked on the power of collaboration:

"This sewer line project is a testament to the strength of collaboration and community spirit. By coming together—state, county, federal agencies, and local organizations—we are ensuring our residents have the support they need to rebuild their lives. This project not only provides critical infrastructure but also embodies our unity and collective strength."



FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton emphasized FEMA’s role in the recovery:

"FEMA's support for the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site is part of our broader mission to help Maui recover swiftly and effectively. The installation of this sewer line is a crucial component of our recovery efforts, meeting both the immediate and long-term needs of wildfire survivors. It reflects our ongoing commitment to the community's resilience and future well-being."



USACE Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Eric Swenson expressed optimism for Lahaina's future:

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is deeply committed to the recovery and renewal of Lahaina. This sewer line at Kilohana is more than just infrastructure—it's a foundation for hope and a brighter future for those who have endured so much. This project contributes to setting the groundwork for a stronger, more resilient community."



In addition to preparing the Kilohana site, USACE’s contributions include providing temporary power, removing fire debris from Lahaina and Kula, and constructing the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary School campus. USACE is on track to complete preparations at Kilohana by the end of October, after which FEMA will install the modular housing units.



For more information, please contact the USACE Hawai‘i Wildfires Public Affairs Office at (808) 835-4062 or hawaiifiresmedia@usace.army.mil



###