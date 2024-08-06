Officials gather for Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina

Attendees, including Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (front center), First Lady Jaime Green (front right), Maui Mayor Richard Bissen (back center), First Lady Isabella Bissen (front left), FEMA Region 9 Administrator Robert Fenton (back, second from right), and Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office (back center-left), pose for a group photo during a ground blessing ceremony on Aug. 9 in Lahaina. The event marked the beginning of a sewer line project at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site, a vital step in Maui’s recovery.

