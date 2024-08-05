A C-130 Hercules lands during a Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2024. The first ever LZSO course hosted by Misawa Air Base taught Airmen airfield assessment, weather analysis, airfield marking placement, and to effectively communicate with aircraft crews and air traffic control when performing landing operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 01:03 Photo ID: 8577673 VIRIN: 240726-F-EP621-1224 Resolution: 6642x4428 Size: 3.21 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.