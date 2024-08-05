35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course

A C-130 Hercules taxis during the first ever Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) course hosted at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2024. The LZSO course taught members from Anderson, Osan, and Yokota Air Base the importance of readiness and flexibility through agile combat employment capabilities necessary for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

