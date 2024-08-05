U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nelson Guerra, 36th Operations Support Squadron Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) course participant, communicates with a C-130 Hercules over radio during the first ever LZSO course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2024. The LZSO course equips Airmen across airfield operations career fields to effectively communicate with aircraft and establish landing zones to enhance mission readiness, agility and posture in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 01:03 Photo ID: 8577671 VIRIN: 240726-F-EP621-1071 Resolution: 7054x4703 Size: 2.94 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.