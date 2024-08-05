A C-130 Hercules taxis during a Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2024. The LZSO course stresses the importance of readiness and flexibility by training Airmen to be capable of safely establishing landing zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 01:03 Photo ID: 8577667 VIRIN: 240726-F-EP621-1067 Resolution: 7231x4900 Size: 3.73 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.