    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course [Image 1 of 8]

    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Nelson Guerra, 36th Operations Support Squadron Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) course participant, left, and Markanthony Diaz Jr., 374th Operations Support Squadron lead landing zone instructor, use radios to communicate with a C-130 Hercules during the first ever LZSO course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2024. The LZSO course stresses the importance of readiness and flexibility by training Airmen to be capable of safely establishing landing zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 01:03
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
