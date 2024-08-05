U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Markanthony Diaz Jr., 374th Operations Support Squadron lead landing zone instructor, oversees operations during the first ever Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2024. Members from Anderson, Osan, and Yokota Air Base participated in a two-week training to develop agile and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|07.26.2024
|08.08.2024 01:03
|8577668
|240726-F-EP621-1035
|5124x3961
|2.25 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|0
35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course
