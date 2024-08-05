Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course [Image 3 of 8]

    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Markanthony Diaz Jr., 374th Operations Support Squadron lead landing zone instructor, oversees operations during the first ever Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2024. Members from Anderson, Osan, and Yokota Air Base participated in a two-week training to develop agile and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 01:03
    Photo ID: 8577668
    VIRIN: 240726-F-EP621-1035
    Resolution: 5124x3961
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course
    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course
    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course
    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course
    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course
    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course
    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course
    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LZSO
    airfield operations
    Team Misawa
    Landing Zone Safety Officer Course
    Multi Capable Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download