U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Markanthony Diaz Jr., 374th Operations Support Squadron lead landing zone instructor, oversees operations during the first ever Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2024. Members from Anderson, Osan, and Yokota Air Base participated in a two-week training to develop agile and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 01:03 Photo ID: 8577668 VIRIN: 240726-F-EP621-1035 Resolution: 5124x3961 Size: 2.25 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.