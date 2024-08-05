Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) course instructors and participants pose for a group photo on the flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2024. The LZSO course equips Airmen to be able to safely establish a landing zone in austere locations, enhancing flexibility and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 01:03
|Photo ID:
|8577669
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-EP621-1052
|Resolution:
|6947x4631
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
