35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course

Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) course instructors and participants pose for a group photo on the flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2024. The LZSO course equips Airmen to be able to safely establish a landing zone in austere locations, enhancing flexibility and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

