    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course [Image 7 of 8]

    35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A C-130 Hercules lands during the Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2024. The first ever LZSO course hosted by Misawa AB equipped Airmen across airfield operations career fields to effectively communicate with aircraft and establish landing zones to enhance mission readiness, agility and posture in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    This work, 35th FW hosts first Landing Zone Safety Officer course [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LZSO
    airfield operations
    Team Misawa
    Landing Zone Safety Officer Course
    Multi Capable Airman

