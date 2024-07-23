Orient Shield 24 Air Assault

U.S. Army Soldiers land a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 22, 2024. This aircraft is being used as a part of an air mission during Orient Shield 24 where members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) train alongside service members from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

