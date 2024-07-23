Orient Shield 24 Air Assault

U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Villanueva and Spc. William McNutt, mortarmen assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, converse before an air mission during Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 22, 2024. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment. Orient Shield is an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

