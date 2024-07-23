Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault [Image 10 of 10]

    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault

    JAPAN

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division get aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter as a part of an air mission for Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 22, 2024. During Orient Shield 24, members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) train alongside service members from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 03:53
    Photo ID: 8546890
    VIRIN: 240722-A-PI875-1279
    Resolution: 6119x4079
    Size: 11.23 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 24 Air Assault [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Arianna Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault
    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault
    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault
    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault
    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault
    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault
    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault
    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault
    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault
    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OrientShield24
    OS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download