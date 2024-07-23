Orient Shield 24 Air Assault

U.S. Army Soldiers land a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 22, 2024. Orient Shield 24 enhances coordination and readiness between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and U. S. military, strengthening their strategic partnership and defense capabilities.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)
