    Orient Shield 24 Air Assault

    JAPAN

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers land a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 22, 2024. Orient Shield 24 enhances coordination and readiness between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and U. S. military, strengthening their strategic partnership and defense capabilities.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

    OrientShield24
    OS24

