U.S. Army Soldiers land a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 22, 2024. Orient Shield 24 enhances coordination and readiness between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and U. S. military, strengthening their strategic partnership and defense capabilities.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 03:53 Photo ID: 8546886 VIRIN: 240722-A-PI875-1228 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.5 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Orient Shield 24 Air Assault [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Arianna Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.