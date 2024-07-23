Orient Shield 24 Air Assault

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division move out during an air mission that takes place during Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 22, 2024. Orient Shield is a joint exercise between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and U. S. military, enhancing coordination and readiness for a stronger U.S.-Japan alliance.

(U.S. Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

