Orient Shield 24 Air Assault

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) participate in an air mission with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 22, 2024. This air mission takes place during Orient Shield 24, where U.S. Army soldiers and JGSDF members come together to strengthen their alliance and hone their skills.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

