Orient Shield 24 Air Assault

U.S. Army Spc. Timothy Lugg Young, an infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, uses foliage as a part of his camouflage during an air mission at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 22, 2024. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment. Orient Shield is an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

